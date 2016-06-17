Gigi Hadid Tops Off a Denim-on-Denim Ensemble with Red Velvet Boots

GG/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Lara Walsh
Jun 17, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Is there anything Gigi Hadid can't pull off? On Thursday, the 21-year-old model made a major style statement in head-to-toe denim and velvet burgundy high-heeled boots while out in New York City, and somehow managed to look chic as can be.

The blonde stunner accented a pair of skinny jeans and a denim jacket with flower embroidery on the shoulders with the eye-catching red pointed-toe boots and a pair of blush-lensed beige Komono sunglasses ($70; revolve.com). Staying true to her love of crop tops and graphic tees, Gigi showed off a sliver of her toned abs in a short Pink Floyd T-shirt.

The Victoria's Secret Model completed her ensemble with a black handbag and a natural makeup look, and showed off her glowing skin by pulling her back into a voluminous bun.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Steps Out in an Elevated Athleisure Look While Out with Sister Bella in N.Y.C.

Thursday's double-denim look was a style departure for the star, who usually sticks to neutrals and crop tops, but Gigi managed to nail it.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!