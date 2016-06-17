Gigi Hadid Tops Off a Denim-on-Denim Ensemble with Red Velvet Boots

Is there anything Gigi Hadid can't pull off? On Thursday, the 21-year-old model made a major style statement in head-to-toe denim and velvet burgundy high-heeled boots while out in New York City, and somehow managed to look chic as can be.

The blonde stunner accented a pair of skinny jeans and a denim jacket with flower embroidery on the shoulders with the eye-catching red pointed-toe boots and a pair of blush-lensed beige Komono sunglasses ($70; revolve.com). Staying true to her love of crop tops and graphic tees, Gigi showed off a sliver of her toned abs in a short Pink Floyd T-shirt.

The Victoria's Secret Model completed her ensemble with a black handbag and a natural makeup look, and showed off her glowing skin by pulling her back into a voluminous bun.

Thursday's double-denim look was a style departure for the star, who usually sticks to neutrals and crop tops, but Gigi managed to nail it.