Scout's Honor: The Perfect Cropped Velvet Pants Gigi Hadid Wants You to Wear

AKM-GSI
Jane Asher
Nov 02, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

She may have been donning them as part of her Halloween costume, but Gigi Hadid's cropped velvet pants are totally on-trend. For her chic take on a cub scout, Hadid wore cropped velvet pants in a deep green ($375; frame-store.com), an on-theme blue shirt, blue suspenders, a bandanna scarf (also very trendy, and not just on Halloween), and a cowboy hat.

Honestly, Hadid could have worn this out and about in New York City on a regular day, and she'd still look super chic.

The cropped pant trend has been around for a while now, with everyone ditching the traditional skinny jean, bunched-hem look for a little bit of bare ankle, oftentimes accented with a flared hem. And, it's no secret that velvet is perfect for the cooler temps, making it a smart choice to combine the two looks into one, and voilà, you have a chic pair of pants that work for both day and night this time of year.

WATCH: 10 Times Gigi Hadid Proved She Is a Runway Rockstar

Scroll down below to shop some of our favorite cropped velvet pants, in plenty of cuts and colors—there's a velvet pair of pants out there for every taste.

1 of 8 Courtesy

7 For All Mankind black, cropped flare velvet pants

7 for All Mankind available at Nordstrom $179 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Madewell red, cropped flare velvet pants

available at Madewell $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

T Tahari black velvet tapered pants

available at Bloomingdales $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

ASOS red velvet pants

available at ASOS $53 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Mango black velvet trousers

available at Mango $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Mango red velvet culottes

available at Mango $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

AG Navy Blue Cropped Velvet Pants

AG Adriano Goldschmied available at Shopbop $198 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop Black velvet culotte pants

Topshop available at Nordstrom $68 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!