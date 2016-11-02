Scout's Honor: The Perfect Cropped Velvet Pants Gigi Hadid Wants You to Wear

She may have been donning them as part of her Halloween costume, but Gigi Hadid's cropped velvet pants are totally on-trend. For her chic take on a cub scout, Hadid wore cropped velvet pants in a deep green ($375; frame-store.com), an on-theme blue shirt, blue suspenders, a bandanna scarf (also very trendy, and not just on Halloween), and a cowboy hat.

Honestly, Hadid could have worn this out and about in New York City on a regular day, and she'd still look super chic.

The cropped pant trend has been around for a while now, with everyone ditching the traditional skinny jean, bunched-hem look for a little bit of bare ankle, oftentimes accented with a flared hem. And, it's no secret that velvet is perfect for the cooler temps, making it a smart choice to combine the two looks into one, and voilà, you have a chic pair of pants that work for both day and night this time of year.

Scroll down below to shop some of our favorite cropped velvet pants, in plenty of cuts and colors—there's a velvet pair of pants out there for every taste.