Gigi and Bella Hadid Have a Stunning Look-Alike Cousin Who Is a Body-Positive Model

Remember when we discovered the lost (as in not yet world-famous) Kar-Jenner cousin? Well, this might be even more momentous a celebrity relative reveal. Get this: Bella and Gigi Hadid have a gorgeous look-alike cousin who (like literally every member of her extended family) also models.
World, meet Joann van den Herik, daughter to Leo van den Herik, niece to Yolanda Hadid, cousin to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar.
The family resemblance is hard to miss!
Joann sees the Hadids occasionally, though she’s always quick to note how much she misses her in-demand cousins.
In addition to modeling, Joann also shares her inspiring body positivity with her 31,000 Instagram followers, emphasizing the importance of embracing your every curve.
Did we mention, she also has an equally gorgeous sister?
Watch out, Gigi and Bella, Joann and Lizzy have Hadid-level potential! We’re positive this isn’t the last we’ll see from the van den Heriks girls …