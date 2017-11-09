Gigi and Bella Hadid Have a Stunning Look-Alike Cousin Who Is a Body-Positive Model

Remember when we discovered the lost (as in not yet world-famous) Kar-Jenner cousin? Well, this might be even more momentous a celebrity relative reveal. Get this: Bella and Gigi Hadid have a gorgeous look-alike cousin who (like literally every member of her extended family) also models.

World, meet Joann van den Herik, daughter to Leo van den Herik, niece to Yolanda Hadid, cousin to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar.

You haven't seen the last of me A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

what abouttttt last night 💫✨⚡️ A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Sep 22, 2016 at 3:15am PDT

The family resemblance is hard to miss!

Joann sees the Hadids occasionally, though she’s always quick to note how much she misses her in-demand cousins.

I got you ❣️ #FamilyFirst A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

HAPPY HUGS 💫 A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Dec 3, 2016 at 11:37am PST

the funny pictures are always with you, i miss you loads @gigihadid 🌟 A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

In addition to modeling, Joann also shares her inspiring body positivity with her 31,000 Instagram followers, emphasizing the importance of embracing your every curve.

My first official photoshoot for @maximemodels 💕 Thank you @afteredenlingerie for the amazing lingerie 👙✨💫 photo by @arno.nieuwhof and make-up & hair by @kimmiehmuah A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on May 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Did we mention, she also has an equally gorgeous sister?

RTL late night tonight, are you all watching?🙏🏼😊 Tune in on RTL4 at 22.30!!! @chantaljanzen.official @marjoleinvanderklaauw A post shared by Lizzy (@lizzyvdherik) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Watch out, Gigi and Bella, Joann and Lizzy have Hadid-level potential! We’re positive this isn’t the last we’ll see from the van den Heriks girls …