The 7 Best Hostess Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

Courtesy
Sarah Walter
Dec 13, 2014 @ 12:00 pm

Ready to party it out until the end of 2014? Play the perfect party guest by gifting your hostess with a small token of your appreciation. Not only is it a nice touch, but it will ensure that you’re invited back for years to come.

RELATED: Holiday Decor Under $50

Hostess gifts don’t have to be grandiose in scale, and are best as small luxuries your party-giver wouldn't normally treat themselves to, like a trio of products from Jo Malone’s Blackberry & Bay collection, or Jonathan Adler’s New Year’s Eve-appropriate champagne-scented candle. Shop our picks and quickly become the top of the invite list!

PHOTOS: The 7 Best Hostess Gifts to Give This Holiday Season!

1 of 9 Courtesy

Jo Malone Blackberry & Bay Collection

$110; jomalone.com
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Lunares Gold Ice Cream Scoop

one item of four in a monthly subscription box, $129; monthlyexpress.com
3 of 9 Courtesy

12.29 A Forgotten Memory Candle

$150; barneys.com
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Burch Bath Soap Set

$48; toryburch.com
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

C.Wonder IKAT GLASS TRAY

$34; cwonder.com
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Heirloom Walnut Cake Stand

$65; aheirloom.com
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Teak Cutting Boards by Madeira Housewares

$30; palmbeachlately.com
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Sugar Paper Ellis Avenue Monogram Stationery

$26; sugarpaper.com
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler Pop Champagne Candle

$42; bloomingdales.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!