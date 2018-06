7 of 7 Roxanne Lowit

7. LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION

"Linda looks like a classic movie star. She's really just got it," says Goossen. Adds Cardellini: "This is by far my sexiest look to date. It's so much fun getting dressed up." But even the hours of primping and prepping take a backseat to her excitement over the film's nominations. "It's about Brokeback Mountain! I hope we get lucky," she says. No need for luck: She dazzles on the red carpet, and the film nabs four awards.