Get Your Pre-Wedding Workout at Bridal Barre Camp

Brides, we know that a wedding doubles as a high-pressure beauty pursuit. But crash diets and bridalrexia are risky and can leave you cranky, frustrated, and flat-out weak. So in order to get the best fitness fixes for the big day, InStyle consulted celebrity trainer Andrea Rogers, founder of Xtend Barre. Rogers prescribed six signature moves to help brides achieve a strong, graceful, ballerina body that floats down the aisle. Click through the gallery for Rogers' tips on achieving your wedding-gown worthy figure!

Fix Underarm Flab for a Strapless Wedding Gown

Want to chisel your upper body? Celebrity trainer Andrea Rogers recommends “bent-over boxing.”
1. Stand with feet hips width apart, weights in each hand.
2. Hinge forward at hips, bending knees slightly.
3. Reach right arm forward palm facing down as you extend left arm backward, palm facing up.
4. Pulse arms upward 3 times, swing arms with control to switch alternating sides. 8-16 reps each side.
To make it harder: Lift both heels to releve and complete a second set.
Cinch the Waist for a Ball Gown

“Take inches off the waist with 'side reach,'” Rogers says.
1. Open legs to a wide second position, natural turn out; plie.
2. Extend both arms to side of body.
3. Reach left arm up and over the head and right arm low in front of pelvis. Stay in frontal plane and laterally flex spine to the left. Return to start and lift left leg to passe. Do 16 reps.
4. Repeat with other sides.
Melt Love Handles for a Mermaid Dress

Love handles, be gone with the "barre pretzel”!
1. Sit on the floor with one leg bent in front of body and one leg bent behind. The front leg should have shins parallel to the front, the back leg has knee in line with hip or further behind. Hands are placed on floor surrounding front knee.
2. Hold then repeat with other side.
Slim the Hips for a Sheath

“Sheaths leave little to the imagination,” Rogers says. “So, slim the hipline with leg lifts."
1. Lift and lower the entire back leg off floor. Repeat 8 reps.
2. Knee pulse back: Keeping back leg in the air, press the knee back, engaging seat muscles deeper. Work to keep leg parallel to floor. Repeat 8 reps.
3. Straight leg lifts side: Extend back leg straight to the side. Trying not to lean, lower and lift the leg. Repeat 8 reps. This is advanced!
Lift the Booty for a Fit and Flared Gown

Lift your butt with “Xtend back tendu lifts.”
1. Face chair with feet in first position. Demi plie, keep heels on the floor.
2. Place weight onto one foot and extend the other leg straight back at a slight diagonal outside the hip. Keep supporting leg bent and hips forward. Keep the leg extended (between back and side of body) lower/lift the leg with a pointed toe. 16 reps slow, then hold leg in air and pulse up. 16 reps.
3. Try with flexed foot for a challenge.
Make it harder: lift supporting leg to releve and repeat.
Lengthen the Legs' Looks for a Sexy Mini

Changing into a sexy mini gown for dancing? Rogers suggests “lunge battement kicks” for lengthening the legs.
1. With arms in first position, lunge outside leg back. Straighten the supporting leg as you kick the leg up to a forward battement (big kick) and bring arm up to high fifth position. Repeat slowly, eight times. Repeat series with eight repetitions at tempo.
To make it harder: Add a releve on supporting leg as you bring battement the other. Repeat slowly, eight times. Repeat series with eight repetitions at tempo.

