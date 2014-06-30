Get Your Pre-Wedding Workout at Bridal Barre Camp

5 of 6 Jen Wites

Lift the Booty for a Fit and Flared Gown

Lift your butt with “Xtend back tendu lifts.”

1. Face chair with feet in first position. Demi plie, keep heels on the floor.

2. Place weight onto one foot and extend the other leg straight back at a slight diagonal outside the hip. Keep supporting leg bent and hips forward. Keep the leg extended (between back and side of body) lower/lift the leg with a pointed toe. 16 reps slow, then hold leg in air and pulse up. 16 reps.

3. Try with flexed foot for a challenge.

Make it harder: lift supporting leg to releve and repeat.