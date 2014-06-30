Get Your Pre-Wedding Workout at Bridal Barre Camp

Jen Wites
Brides, we know that a wedding doubles as a high-pressure beauty pursuit. But crash diets and bridalrexia are risky and can leave you cranky, frustrated, and flat-out weak. So in order to get the best fitness fixes for the big day, InStyle consulted celebrity trainer Andrea Rogers, founder of Xtend Barre. Rogers prescribed six signature moves to help brides achieve a strong, graceful, ballerina body that floats down the aisle. Click through the gallery for Rogers' tips on achieving your wedding-gown worthy figure!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement