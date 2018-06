Get Fit Like the Stars

12 of 13 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Heidi Klum



Since giving birth to her son Johan, the supermodel is taking a more laid-back approach to getting in shape. Instead of vigorous workouts like she did after having son Henry, Klum's now doing yoga several times a week. Two other ways busy new moms can incorporate exercise into their day (and bond with baby): Bounce on a stability ball while holding your infant, or snuggle them in a sling and walk up and down stairs.