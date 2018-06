5 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Rock Your Arms

• Perform 15 bicep curls on each arm with an eight-pound dumbbell. When you're used to the weight, try standing on one leg, do 15 right arm curls on the opposite arm and switch. This extra challenge will engage your core and leg muscles while you tone your arms.



• Using five-pound dumbbells, bend at the waist until your upper body is parallel to the floor and perform 15 tricep kickbacks on each arm.



• Hold five-pound dumbbells in each hand, palms facing in, arms at your side. Slowly lift the weights with straight to shoulder level and return. To also engage your core and leg muscles, stand on one leg with your knee slightly bent for eight repetitions, switch legs and repeat.



Rest as needed and repeat entire core, legs and arms circuit two more times.