9 Things to Know About Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman

After multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein came to light in the past week, the producer's wife of almost 10 years Georgina Chapman announced that the two are separating.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement Tuesday.

Here are nine things to know about Chapman.

1. She is the co-founder of Marchesa.

Chapman (above, right) is a designer who co-founded Marchesa with her business partner Keren Craig. The two met during college and launched the label together in 2004. Marchesa unveiled its fall 2018 bridal collection last Friday—just a day after The New York Times published its initial Weinstein exposé.

2. She's a judge on Project Runway: All Stars.

Chapman has been a permanent judge on the All Stars version of the TV show for all five seasons alongside Isaac Mizrahi (the current host is Alyssa Milano). Project Runway: All Stars is produced by The Weinstein Company, thus Harvey Weinstein is one of the executive producers.

3. She has a filmography of her own.

Before she was known as a designer, Chapman was an actress who had appearances in movies like Shanghai Knights, Match Point, and Factory Girl.

4. She and Weinstein had been married for a decade.

They were married at Weinstein's Connecticut estate in 2007. People reported that guests included Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Renée Zellweger, Naomi Watts, and Karolina Kurkova.

5. She is Weinstein's second wife.

Chapman started dating Weinstein in 2004 after he separated from his first wife, Eve Chilton, a former assistant to him. Chilton and Weinstein had been married for almost 17 years.

To my wonderful husband...... #happyfathersday #weloveyou ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Georgina Chapman (@georginachapmanmarchesa) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

6. She and Weinstein have two kids together.

They are parents to a daughter and a son together. Daughter India Pearl was born in 2010 and their son Dashiell arrived in 2013. Weinstein also has three older daughters with Chilton.

7. An initial statement said Chapman was standing by Weinstein.

After the New York Times exposé was released, Weinstein gave a statement that said Chapman planned to stand by him.

“She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Weinstein said. “We went out with [attorney] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

“I have had tough conversations with my family, really tough ones but my family is standing with me,” he later told the Daily Mail. “I have a journey and I have to prove to every person that’s out there that I’m worthy of them and I have to prove to my family the same thing.”

8. But on Wednesday, Chapman confirmed that she is leaving him.

9. Weinstein has since publically spoken out about her decision.

After Chapman announced her decision to leave him, Weinstein released a statement of his own.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," it read. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again.”