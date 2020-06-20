George Clooney Donates $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative on President Trump's Behalf
He sarcastically thanked POTUS for "making Juneteenth famous."
As part of a dig at Donald Trump, George Clooney pledged to make a sizable donation to a human rights charity on the president's behalf. On Friday, the actor announced that he would be donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, after Trump claimed he made Juneteenth "famous."
"Thank you President Trump for 'making Juneteenth famous.' Much like when Bull Connor made 'Civil Rights' famous," Clooney said in a statement, referring to the politician who strongly opposed the Civil Rights Movement in the '60s. "My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of your heroic efforts."
Earlier this week, POTUS boasted to The Wall Street Journal that he brought attention to the holiday — which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. — with his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma originally scheduled for June 19. "I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous," Trump told the newspaper. "It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it."
This month, Clooney spoke out against police brutality and racism in an open essay for The Daily Beast, calling it a "pandemic" that "we've yet to find a vaccine" for.
"The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we’ve grown as a country from our original sin of slavery," he wrote. "The fact that we aren’t actually buying and selling other human beings anymore is not a badge of honor."
He continued, "This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine. It seems we’ve stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis."