Geena Davis
Celebrity
Geena Davis
SAG Awards
Women Over 40 Were the Stars of the 2018 SAG Awards
Jan 21, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Relive the Most Memorable Moments from the 2018 Golden Globes Ceremony
Jan 07, 2018 @ 11:30 am
TV Shows
13 Actors Who
Must
Guest Star on
American Horror Story
This Season
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Movies
These Secrets from
A League of Their Own
Will Blow You Away
Apr 24, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
Clothing
Quiz: Who Designed These Famous Oscars Dresses?
Feb 03, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Halloween
These Are the Best Halloween Movies to Watch If You're Scared of Everything
Oct 22, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Chicago
9 TV Shows Filmed in Chicago
Jul 12, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Most Recent
Reviews & Coverage
Geena Davis and the Cast of
A League of Their Own
Reunite for a Nostalgic Softball Game
May 10, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Reviews & Coverage
5 Feminist Documentaries to Watch Now on Netflix
Apr 14, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis Reunite in Their
Thelma & Louise
Car, 25 Years Later
Apr 01, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Watch YouTube's Inspiring New Campaign in Honor of International Women's Day
Mar 08, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
Play Ball!
A League of Their Own
Cast Reunites for Charming Showdown
May 08, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
