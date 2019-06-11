Gayle King's Favorite Pair of Shoes May Surprise You
Gayle King shares her undying love for sparkly clogs.
I think clogs get a bad rap. People say that they’re old-lady shoes. Or that if you wear them, you’re a crunchy granola type. I’m not that person, but I do love a clog. I got my first pair when I was a senior in high school. They were navy blue with wooden heels, and while they weren’t particularly stylish, I was hooked.
Now I wear clogs almost every day because they’re fun and make me happy. I have tons of them, at least 20 pairs. There is a good variety too — florals, plaids, metallics, and suede. I always say the brighter, the better. I’m not wearing them to blend in. My favorites are these sparkly silver ones by Bosabo that I found in Spain. They were sitting in a store window, and I said, “Oh my god, what are those?” I had to buy them because who doesn’t want sparkles on their feet?
They’ve traveled a lot with me over the years. I wore them when I covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, mainly because I had to stand on live TV for six hours and I knew no one would see my feet on camera. Guess what? My feet didn’t hurt at all.
I’ve worn them to White House events and to lots of fancy-schmancy parties. I usually start with stilettos and bring out the sparkly clogs about midway through. For my 60th birthday, my friends arranged for everyone to wear clogs at my party. Oprah wore them because she was just going along with the program, but she’s not really into them. I’m trying to get to the point where everyone has the same appreciation for them that I do. So far none of my friends feel the same way, but that’s OK. I still love them.
As told to Jennifer Ferrise.
King is co-host of CBS This Morning and editor at large of O, The Oprah Magazine.
