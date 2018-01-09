whitelogo
whitelogo
Gayle King
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Gayle King
Videos
Gayle King Weighs In on Oprah’s Possible Run for President
Jan 09, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Oprah Hosts "Almost Weight Watchers-Approved" Dinner for Gayle's Bday
Dec 29, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
See Every A-Lister Who's Partied on David Geffen's Luxury Yacht
Apr 18, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Yes, Oprah & BFF Gayle Do Have Matching Christmas PJs
Dec 23, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Oprah Just Got Real with BFF Gayle About Her Necklace
Dec 08, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Awards & Events
Partying at the Seinfelds' Hamptons House Sometimes Involves a Helicopter Ride
Jul 27, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
These Celebrity BFFs Are Seriously the Best
Jun 08, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!