10 Same-Sex Celebrity Couples Who Tied the Knot

Happy pride month, everyone.

Mehera Bonner
Jun 07, 2016 @ 9:15 am

The Defense of Marriage Act was struck down in June 2013, a decision that allowed citizens of the United States to marry the person they love regardless of their sexual orientation. It was an exciting day for gay couples who had been hoping to legally tie-the-knot (and an exciting day for everyone who believes #loveislove), and we're celebrating with a pride-filled celebrity wedding roundup.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Decked in Zac Posen, Ellen and Portia got hitched during a super intimate candlelit ceremony at their home in 2008. Because why rent out a venue when your house is gorgeous, right? The ceremony was witnessed by just 19 guests, and — in an especially cute touch — their vows were handwritten. By the way, Ellen announced her plans to wed Portia during a taping of The Ellen Show, after California's Supreme Court reversed their ban on gay marriage. Clearly, this was a long time coming! Watch the couple's insanely cute wedding video here.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, made their love official in 2013 at a celeb-filled New York City ceremony. "I think the service at Justin and Jesse's wedding was so beautifully honest," So You Think You Can Dance judge Nigel Lythgoe tweeted. "It was so emotional that when we weren't laughing we were crying." The couple asked that donations be made to marriage equality charity Tie the Knot instead of gifts, because that's how hard they rule.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka  

Neil and David looked all kinds of dapper in Tom Ford suits at their 2014 Italian wedding, which took place five whole years after they got engaged. Neil even tweeted about the big day, saying, "Guess what? David Burtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband.'" In other news, Elton John performed at their nuptials. *cut to the rest of us hiring a mere DJ*

Elton John and David Furnish

Speaking of Elton John, he and David Furnish got married in 2014, a whopping nine years after they entered into a civil partnership. They had an intimate ceremony, but chose to broadcast the event to anyone wanting to bare witness to their marriage by posting pictures with the hashtag #ShareTheLove. "We don't feel the need to take an extra step legally," Furnish said of the union. "But since we're committed for life, we feel it's really important to take that step, and take advantage of that amazing change in legislation. We all live by example."

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

Lance and Michael made history as the first gay couple to have their wedding televised on American TV, and their special, Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding, is definitely worth watching. Spoiler alert puppy ring bearers and hand-written vows were involved, and the ceremony itself took place at the Park Plaza Hotel in 2014, which they chose for its royal theme. "We needed a space that really reflected our dream wedding," Bass said. "We wanted it to have a royal vibe, and everything about the place is over the top and gorgeous. It was exactly the backdrop we needed."

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni got engaged at a rally supporting same sex marriage, and three years later (in 2012, to be exact) they tied the knot in New York. "I'm enjoying being engaged very much," Nixon said of waiting for same sex marriage to be legalized. "I don't mind a long engagement, which this one is surely turning out to be." (P.S. Nixon wore custom Carolina Herrera ... to die for).

Tom Ford and Richard Buckley

Designer Tom Ford married journalist Richard Buckley (at the time, his partner of 27 whopping years) in 2014, and dropped the news during an interview at the Apple store like it ain't no thing, saying, "Richard, yes, 27 years, and we're now married, which is nice. I know that it was just made legal in the U.K., which is great. We were married in The States."

Michael Kors and Lance LePere

Designer Michael Kors wed his longtime partner, Lance, in a private ceremony on Dune Beach in 2011 (they got engaged after New York legalized same sex marriage). His statement on the union? Basically the cutest thing ever: "To marry someone as wonderful and special to me as Lance barefoot on a glorious beach is more than I could have dreamed of."

Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes

Comedian Wanda Sykes and her wife, Alex, got hitched in 2008 (a month before Wanda came out as gay). The couple are pretty private about their relationship, but Wanda did open up about her thoughts on the resistance toward gay marriage being legalized. “I don’t understand why people really get upset about something that doesn’t affect them," she told Oprah. "And I say, do you know how many people got married yesterday? Neither do I and I don’t care.”

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Jodie Foster married Alexandra Hedison in 2014 after less than a year of dating, and since Foster is notoriously private, not much is known about the wedding. Fair enough, most people don't want their most emotional and meaningful day splashed around the entire world!

