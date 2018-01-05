whitelogo
Garrett Hedlund
Golden Globes 2018: All the Announcers and Presenters You Should Know
Jan 05, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Garrett Hedlund Is the Most Handsome Hook Ever in
Pan
Oct 09, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Movies
Pan
Star Levi Miller Dressed Up as Peter Pan Way Before Playing the Role Onscreen
Oct 07, 2015 @ 2:45 pm
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Watch the First Trailer for Pan, Plus More Must-Reads
Nov 26, 2014 @ 1:10 pm
Fashion
Garrett Hedlund Opens Up About Working with Angelina Jolie and the Best Gift Girlfriend Kirsten Dunst Has Given Him
Nov 18, 2014 @ 5:55 am
Fashion Week
Stars at Paris Fashion Week: Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst, and More
Mar 05, 2013 @ 5:12 pm
Prada's New Male Models: Actors!
Jan 17, 2012 @ 1:05 pm
Celebrity
Kristen Stewart Honors Garrett Hedlund and More!
Jun 08, 2011 @ 2:15 pm
Movies
Jennifer Lopez and Robert Pattinson to Present at Golden Globe Awards
Jan 05, 2011 @ 11:10 am
