You Have to See These 20 New Images from Game of Thrones Season 6

It seems like forever since Daenerys last graced our TV screens, but Game of Thrones fans don’t have too much longer to wait until their favorite show is back on the air. While Season 6 doesn’t return until April 24, HBO made the weekend come early when it surprise-released 20 new spoiler-filled photos. While there's no trace of Jon Snow, the pictures do reveal the fate of some of our favorite characters.

It looks like Arya is still blind after her frightening ordeal, and her brother Bran is finally back on screen after his Season 5 absence. Jaime looks solemn on his way back from Dorne and appears to be bringing his daughter, Myrcella, back to King's Landing dead instead of alive. Sansa and Theon seem to have safely escaped from the Boltons, and the High Sparrow is still very much a threatening presence.

Take a look at the 20 revealing photos (starting with the Mother of Dragons in the one above), and clear your calendar for the show's return on Sunday, April 24, on HBO.