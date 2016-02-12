You Have to See These 20 New Images from Game of Thrones Season 6

Macall B. Polay/HBO
Olivia Bahou
Feb 12, 2016

It seems like forever since Daenerys last graced our TV screens, but Game of Thrones fans don’t have too much longer to wait until their favorite show is back on the air. While Season 6 doesn’t return until April 24, HBO made the weekend come early when it surprise-released 20 new spoiler-filled photos. While there's no trace of Jon Snow, the pictures do reveal the fate of some of our favorite characters.

It looks like Arya is still blind after her frightening ordeal, and her brother Bran is finally back on screen after his Season 5 absence. Jaime looks solemn on his way back from Dorne and appears to be bringing his daughter, Myrcella, back to King's Landing dead instead of alive. Sansa and Theon seem to have safely escaped from the Boltons, and the High Sparrow is still very much a threatening presence.

Take a look at the 20 revealing photos (starting with the Mother of Dragons in the one above), and clear your calendar for the show's return on Sunday, April 24, on HBO.

1 of 19 Macall B. Polay/HBO

Tyrion Lannister is holding down the fort for Daenerys in Meereen.

2 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa and Theon seem to have survived their escape from the Boltons.

3 of 19 Macall B. Polay/HBO

Arya is still blind after her terrifying experience.

4 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Jamie looks forlorn on his trip back from Dorne.

5 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

BALON GREYJOY is back in Season 6.

6 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Now it's Margaery's turn for trial.

7 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Sam and Gilly are on the move.

8 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Yara Greyjoy is out for blood.

9 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei and Jaime's reunion is anything but happy.

10 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Davos Seaworth is back in the game.

11 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

The High Sparrow is still playing his tricks.

12 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Bran Stark is back after being absent from Season 5 of the show.

13 of 19 Macall B. Polay/HBO

Varys looks to have joined Tyrion in Meereen.

14 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Roose and Ramsay Bolton may have discovered their prisoners' escape.

15 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Yet another Lannister child was murdered.

16 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Ramsay Bolton looks as sinister as ever.

17 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Daenerys left her handmaiden Missandei behind in Meereen.

18 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Melisandre is still rocking her signature red.

19 of 19 Helen Sloan/HBO

Everyone's favorite warrior Brienne is on the case.

