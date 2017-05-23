George R.R. Martin Pays Tribute to Game of Thrones's Beloved White Wolf, Ghost

As Game of Thrones approaches the premiere of its seventh and final season, the author of the book series is mourning the loss of one of the show's beloved cast members.

Jon Snow's loyal direwolf, Ghost, passed away earlier this week, and George R.R. Martin made sure to pay tribute to him. "In loving memory of the real life Ghost from the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary," Martin wrote Tuesday alongside a photo of the white wolf. "He passed this week & he will be missed. R.I.P."

In loving memory of the real life Ghost from the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary. He passed this week & he will be missed. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/FHGRpagEiC — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) May 23, 2017

The real-life albino arctic wolf lived with the rest of the direwolves from Game of Thrones at the New Mexico sanctuary, which is supported by the Martin family, according to the Mirror.

Ghost is one of the only two remaining Stark direwolves on the show. The other—Nymeria—has been M.I.A. since the first season. Fans have been attached to Ghost since he was given to Jon Snow, and shared their condolences on Twitter as well with #RIP hashtags.

Speaking of Game of Thrones and its fans, people are going crazy over the new Season 7 poster, which was released today. The creepy design features the Night King right in the middle of it, and from the look in his ice blue eye, it appears he's more than ready to bring one serious storm.

Game of Thrones premieres July 16 on HBO ... and yes, we've started a countdown.