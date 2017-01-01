We'll Just Own It: Here Are Photos of Jamie Dornan Looking Hot

Jan 01, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
<p>Out in Madrid</p>
Out in Madrid

Dornan attempted to go incognito while leaving a restaurant in Madrid, Spain, but its hard to hide those dashing good looks under just a pair of shades.

Europa Press/Getty
<p>Out in London</p>
Out in London

The Fifty Shades star looked hotter than ever while out in London in a blue blazer, jeans, and shades.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Filming in France</p>
Filming in France

Dornan showed off his enviable bod while filming Fifty Shades Freed in the south of France in nothing but a pair of blue swim trunks.

Jean-FrançOis Ottonello/ZUMAPRESS.com
<p>At the <em>Anthropoid </em>U.K. Premiere</p>
At the Anthropoid U.K. Premiere

The newly shaven actor looked sexy in a gray blazer while promoting the movie Anthropoid in London.

Barcroft Media/Getty
<p>Playing golf</p>
Playing golf

The actor showed off his impeccable form during the third round of the 2015 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

2015 Getty Images
<p>On the green</p>
On the green

Fore! Dornan showed off his skills in the practice round of the tournament, looking studly in a half-zip and blue polo.

2015 Getty Images
<p>At the U.K. premiere of&nbsp;<em>Fifty Shades</em></p>
At the U.K. premiere of Fifty Shades

The star rocked some serious scruff at the London premiere of his new film.

2015 Getty Images
Variety's Actors on Actors: Emmy Edition presented by Autograph Collection Hotels - Day 2
At an event in L.A.

Whether he’s wearing a sleek gray suit on the big screen as Christian Grey or jeans and a T-shirt while off duty, the Irish actor always looks good. The latest thing that Dornan has sported that has made us swoon? A mustache.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
<p>In&nbsp;<em>Fifty Shades of Grey</em></p>
In Fifty Shades of Grey

More like Fifty Shades of Abs: The actor showed off his toned figure in a shirtless scene from the 2015 film. 

Courtesy
<p>At the&nbsp;2015 BAFTA Tea Party</p>
At the 2015 BAFTA Tea Party

The actor looked bafflingly handsome in a two-tone ensemble at the 2015 BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. 

FilmMagic
<p>At the 2015 Golden Globes</p>
At the 2015 Golden Globes

Dornan looked steely yet sultry at the 2015 Golden Globes in a black tux, showing off his sexy stare.

WireImage
<p>At the&nbsp;Alfred Dunhill Links Pro-Am Championship</p>
At the Alfred Dunhill Links Pro-Am Championship

Dornan looked the picture of posh while playing golf during the Alfred Dunhill Links Pro-Am Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland in 2014. 

REX USA
<p>At the&nbsp;GQ Man of the Year Awards</p>
At the GQ Man of the Year Awards

At the 2014 GQ Man of the Year Awards Dornan stood out on the red carpet in a royal blue suit. 

Splash News
<p>Hitting the gym</p>
Hitting the gym

Dornan was spotted outside a gym in London in 2014, perhaps in preparation for his steamy scenes with co-star Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades. 

GC Images
<p>On Miami Beach</p>
On Miami Beach

The Irish actor made the beach in Miami, Fla., hotter than usual in January 2013. 

Splash News
<p>In a grey suit</p>
In a grey suit

Dornan smolders in this photo taken in London in 2012. 

REX USA
<p>At a pre-Oscar dinner</p>
At a pre-Oscar dinner

Before he was Mr. Grey, Dornan rocked a mostly black ensemble at an Oscar dinner in 2009. 

WireImage
<p>At a Calvin Klein event</p>
At a Calvin Klein event

The model donned a t-shirt and showed off his muscular frame during a 2009 photo call in London. 

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
<p>At a restaurant in London</p>
At a restaurant in London

Dornan looked like the perfect prepster at the 30th birthday dinner of Odette's Restaurant in London in 2008. 

WireImage
<p>At the New York screening of&nbsp;<em>Marie Antoinette</em></p>
At the New York screening of Marie Antoinette

Dornan arrives for The New York Film Festival screening of the 2006 flick Marie Antoinette, starring Kirsten Dunst. In it, he plays Antoinette's friend (and known womanizer) Count Axel Fersen. 

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
