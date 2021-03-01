Gal Gadot Is Pregnant and Expecting Her Third Child
The actress's sweet announcement featured a rare glimpse of her daughters.
Congratulations, Gal Gadot!
The Wonder Woman star announced on Monday morning that she and her husband of 12 years, Yaron Varsano, are expecting their third child together.
"Here we go again," Gadot captioned an image of herself in a short white dress, daughters Alma, 9, Maya, 3, and her husband all resting a hand on the actress's stomach.
Just last night the DC star appeared as a presenter at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, clad in a flowy white high-neck minidress with chiffon sleeves.
Though Gadot often shares photos of her family on social media, she rarely shows her daughters' faces. Fans were in for a surprise when Alma, Maya, and Varsano all appeared in the post-credits scene of Wonder Woman 1984.
Gadot and Varsano celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary in September. "You're my one. My only. My everything," Gadot wrote in a heartfelt post. "12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I'm yours forever."