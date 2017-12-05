whitelogo
Gail Simmons
Celebrity
Videos
Top Chef
Judge Gail Simmons Is Expecting Baby No. 2
Dec 05, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Holidays & Occasions
The Charitable (and Chic!) Pasta Pendants You Didn't Know You Needed Until Now
Oct 25, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
How
Top Chef
's Gail Simmons Deals with Negative Feedback
Sep 03, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Top Chef
's Gail Simmons Explains How to Stand Out in a Male-Dominated Industry
Aug 31, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Gail Simmons Discusses the Importance of Being Yourself
Aug 28, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Gail Simmons on the Unexpected Path that Led to Her Rewarding Career
Aug 25, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Top Chef
's Gail Simmons Shares Her Tips for Starting a One-Woman Business
Aug 20, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
