Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Had the Cutest '70s Matching Moment

While showing off some fresh glam.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022
Gabrielle Union Zaya Wade
Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union has never been one to shy away from matching with her adorable family, whether she's hitting the red carpet in a mommy-and-me moment or coordinating with husband Dwyane Wade courtside. Most recently, the actress showed off a (relatively) new hairdo while getting in on some TikTok fun with her oldest step-daughter, Zaya Wade — and their outfits brought major '70s vibes.

On Wednesday, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims shared an Instagram Reel of the duo on his profile detailing their fresh beauty looks. While Gabrielle's new layered shag cut was definitely noteworthy (though the hairstylist first debuted the look on his account several days prior), it was the mommy-and-me outfit moment that really caught our eye.

In the clip, the camera starts by showing Union standing on one side of a wall in a long-sleeved yellow, green, and red floral-print button-up top with matching bottoms before panning to Zaya in the same outfit. Although their outfits were exactly the same, each of the girls was able to showcase their individual fashion sense through how they styled the pieces. Gabrielle chose to wear her top completely open, save for a single button, with nothing underneath, while Zaya buttoned several buttons but left the hem undone.

Simple jewelry accessorized both Union and Wade's ensembles, and they each went for a different glam: A pink smoky look for Gabrielle and a white graphic cat-eye liner for Zaya.

The matching moment was just one of the adorable posts Gabrielle shared of her family this week. On Monday, the actress posted a video with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James showing the two admiring their braids. "​​Nuthin Like A New Do. Get into ittttttttt," she captioned the post.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gabrielle Union Smiling Bob Haircut 'Cheaper By the Dozen' Premiere White Dress
Gabrielle Union Channeled Jennifer Coolidge's 'American Pie' Character in a Tiny Bikini
Gabrielle Union and Family Red Carpet "Cheaper By the Dozen" Premiere
Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Kaavia James Had a Mommy-and-Me Matching Moment on the Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union Cutout Jumpsuit
Gabrielle Union's Majorly Cutout Jumpsuit Is the Ultimate Girls' Night Out Look
kim-kardashian-soc
Kim Kardashian Proved She's a Supportive Ex by Matching With Her Daughters in Yeezy Shades
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Danced Around Poolside in a Lime Green String Bikini
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union's Crochet Micro Minidress Had Floor-Skimming Fringe
gabrielle union dwyane wade miami heat game
Gabrielle Union Made a Case for Monochrome While Twinning With Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union Got a Head Start on Swimwear Season in a Bright Pink Thong Bikini
Gabrielle Union Got a Head Start on Swimwear Season in a Bright Pink Thong Bikini
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Gabrielle Union Swimsuit
Gabrielle Union's Slouchy Bikini Makes Us Want to Wear Our Bathing Suits Wrong
Janie and Jack
Of Course Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia James Has Her Own Adorable Clothing Collection
Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Bikini Is Giving Modern-Day 'Baywatch'
Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag
Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag
Best Short Hairstyles for Women
23 Of the Best Short Hairstyles For All Hair Types and Textures
kylie jenner billboard music awards
Kylie Jenner Wore a Skintight Graphic Dress on the Red Carpet With Travis Scott and Stormi
10 Iconic Lipstick Shades Famous Brides Wore Down the Aisle
The Exact Lipstick 11 Celebrities Wore On Their Wedding Day