Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Had the Cutest '70s Matching Moment

Gabrielle Union has never been one to shy away from matching with her adorable family, whether she's hitting the red carpet in a mommy-and-me moment or coordinating with husband Dwyane Wade courtside. Most recently, the actress showed off a (relatively) new hairdo while getting in on some TikTok fun with her oldest step-daughter, Zaya Wade — and their outfits brought major '70s vibes.

On Wednesday, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims shared an Instagram Reel of the duo on his profile detailing their fresh beauty looks. While Gabrielle's new layered shag cut was definitely noteworthy (though the hairstylist first debuted the look on his account several days prior), it was the mommy-and-me outfit moment that really caught our eye.

In the clip, the camera starts by showing Union standing on one side of a wall in a long-sleeved yellow, green, and red floral-print button-up top with matching bottoms before panning to Zaya in the same outfit. Although their outfits were exactly the same, each of the girls was able to showcase their individual fashion sense through how they styled the pieces. Gabrielle chose to wear her top completely open, save for a single button, with nothing underneath, while Zaya buttoned several buttons but left the hem undone.

Simple jewelry accessorized both Union and Wade's ensembles, and they each went for a different glam: A pink smoky look for Gabrielle and a white graphic cat-eye liner for Zaya.

The matching moment was just one of the adorable posts Gabrielle shared of her family this week. On Monday, the actress posted a video with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James showing the two admiring their braids. "​​Nuthin Like A New Do. Get into ittttttttt," she captioned the post.