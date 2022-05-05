Gabrielle Union Made a Case for Monochrome While Twinning With Dwyane Wade Any couple's ultimate flex. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print gabrielle union dwyane wade miami heat game Credit: Getty Images Joining the growing list of couples who've coordinated their outfits in recent weeks, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade decided to ditch the typical sportswear look in favor of matching bright white ensembles during their latest courtside appearance. On Wednesday, the couple spent a date night watching Dwyane's former NBA team, the Miami Heat, face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs at Miami's FTX Arena. Gabrielle wore a stunning all-white outfit for the game, comprised of a high-neck ribbed tank top and matching ribbed, scallop-hemmed pants. The actress accessorized with silver drop earrings and tan, square-toe heels and wore her hair in waist-length braids. Dwyane twinned with his wife's monochromatic look by wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, and sneakers. He completed his outfit with mustard-colored trousers, tall gray socks, a gold watch, and a pair of black sunglasses. Gabrielle union dwyane wade met gala 2022 Credit: Getty Images RELATED: Gabrielle Union Got a Head Start on Swimwear Season in a Bright Pink Thong Bikini This wasn't the only time Union and Wade stepped out in complementary outfits in the past week. On Monday, the pair attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing their interpretations of the night's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Gabrielle sported a plunging silver sequin ball gown to walk the red carpet, complete with a dramatic feathered train and an oversized red flower. Dwyane opted to wear a coordinating white suit and pants while standing by his wife's side. The NBA veteran left the coat open to reveal his bare chest on the star-studded carpet and accessorized with a walking cane.

