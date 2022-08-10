Celebrity Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union Channeled Jennifer Coolidge's 'American Pie' Character in a Tiny Bikini Stifler's or Kaavia's mom? By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Gabrielle Union has got it going on — and she's comparing herself to America's favorite hot mom: Jennifer Coolidge in American Pie. On Tuesday, the actress shared a sultry video to her Instagram grid that showed her emerging from a pool in slow motion before posing on the stairs and edge of the pool, all set to Fountains of Wayne's famous hit "Stacy's Mom." In the clip, Union wore a tiny silver bikini with string bottoms and a cowl-neck top along with beaded drop earrings. She wore her long curly hair down, letting it dip into the water, and she kept her glam simple for a glowy, no-makeup look. Gabrielle Union Wore an Extreme Cut-Out Halter Dress in the Most Calming Color "Stiffler's Mom, Kaavs Mom 🤷🏾♀️ who knows the difference," she captioned the post, clearly referring to Coolidge's role of Stifler's Mom, who ends up sleeping with Steven Stifler's (Seann William Scott) classmate Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas). The sexy comedy recently made headlines again after Coolidge revealed that playing the original M.I.L.F. immensely helped her sex life. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie," Coolidge told Variety. "I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with." Union shares 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James with her husband Dwayne Wade and is also step-mother to the NBA star's kids Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier. She recently shared the cutest clip of her and her daughter showing off their new hairdos. "New hair, who's this?" Union said pulling her super long braid to the front. Kaavia modeled her beaded braids as her mom asked her, "What do you like about your braids?" Kaavia sweetly answered, "I like, the beads are beautiful." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit