Gabrielle Union's Slouchy Bikini Makes Us Want to Wear Our Bathing Suits Wrong
Gabrielle Union continued her parade of pool-side looks while making a convincing case for off-the-shoulder swimwear in her latest Instagram post — and summertime mood boards everywhere are thanking her.
On Thursday, the actress shared a series of swimsuit snaps with her 20.1 million Instagram followers captioned with a variety of yellow emojis. Although it wasn't polka-dotted, Gabrielle posed in an itsy bitsy yellow terry cloth bikini for the mini shoot while sitting cross-legged and basking in the sun. In some of the photos, the twisted top's wide traps fell haphazardly down Gabrielle's shoulders. A side profile shot revealed the top's underboob-baring nature and the bottom's high-leg cut. Gabrielle skipped any noticeable glam in the photos, opting to tie her braids into a bun and show off a makeup-free complexion.
Late last month, Union sported another swimwear look while dancing around in a bright pink thong bikini. In a post captioned "Headwraps & Bikinis ❤️❤️," the celebrity wore a two-piece suit comprised of a pink, orange, and green-patterned triangle top and matching high-cut bottoms. She first accessorized the beachwear with a colorful headwrap before swapping it out for a palm-leaf patterned shawl, cat-eyed sunglasses, and a boho-style straw hat.
Aside from making us all crave swimwear season, Gabrielle also found time to slip into an all-white look while twinning with her husband Dwyane Wade at a Miami Heat game on Wednesday. She paired her monochromatic moment with square-toed heels, diamond drop earrings, and waist-length braids.