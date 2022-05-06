Gabrielle Union's Slouchy Bikini Makes Us Want to Wear Our Bathing Suits Wrong

Gabrielle Union continued her parade of pool-side looks while making a convincing case for off-the-shoulder swimwear in her latest Instagram post — and summertime mood boards everywhere are thanking her.

On Thursday, the actress shared a series of swimsuit snaps with her 20.1 million Instagram followers captioned with a variety of yellow emojis. Although it wasn't polka-dotted, Gabrielle posed in an itsy bitsy yellow terry cloth bikini for the mini shoot while sitting cross-legged and basking in the sun. In some of the photos, the twisted top's wide traps fell haphazardly down Gabrielle's shoulders. A side profile shot revealed the top's underboob-baring nature and the bottom's high-leg cut. Gabrielle skipped any noticeable glam in the photos, opting to tie her braids into a bun and show off a makeup-free complexion.