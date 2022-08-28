Gabrielle Union Partied With Dwyane Wade Wearing a Tiny Scrunched Tube Top

Proving that just about everyone is living their best lives in Europe except for you, Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are partying up in Spain along with your coworker that you only sort-of talk to on Slack, your mom's best friend, and that girl from college who tries to convince everyone to join her hair growth MLM. Clearly getting the memo that Greece and Italy are dunzo for the season, Wade and Union spent what looked like a spectacular night in Cala'n Porter, a seaside town on Menorca, one of the Balearic Islands (and not to be confused with Mallorca, another party-heavy island just a ferry ride away).

For the occasion, Union wore a matching set from SIR. that included a long, shiny skirt and coordinating tube top, both with delicate scrunchy ruching detailing. The top included a pair of delicate asymmetrical straps, and while the set is available in wear-anytime and anywhere black, Union opted for the much more holiday-appropriate orange. Wade, no stranger to making fashion statements himself, accompanied his wife in a silky pajama set, blingy necklaces, and requisite sunglasses at night. The duo shared a carousel of images from their night out among the craggy rocks and sweaty revelers.

"Cova D'en Xoroi with my 🖤 #WadeWorldTour2022 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸," she wrote alongside the photos.

The Wade World Tour that Union mentioned in her caption included stops in Milan as well as Mallorca and other ports in Spain, which were all documented with jealousy-induing photoshoots from the couple's yacht. Union's wardrobe on the getaway has included everything from eye-searing neon bathing suits to psychedelic-print caftans, each and everyone making the rest of the world wish they had access to her wardrobe and that ship.

With summer winding down, there's no telling what the next stop will be for the couple. But no matter what stops are on the schedule, fans can count on more cruise-worthy fashion and, if we're all good, more sweet (and semi-matching) moments from mommy and daddy.