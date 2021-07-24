Gabrielle Union Just Chopped Off All of Her Hair
"So, I did a thing."
Gabrielle Union just debuted her shortest hairstyle yet. Days after showing up on the set of her upcoming Netflix movie The Perfect Find with a chic blunt bob, the actress went even shorter and chopped off all her hair.
On Friday, Union took to Instagram to explain the bold move. "So, I did a thing 🤗," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images that were tagged The Big Chop. "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy." She added, "It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new."
Union posed for a series of selfies, wearing red lipstick, gold hoops, and a black and white polka dot dress complete with spaghetti straps. Her pixie showed off her natural curls, and was styled with a sleek side part. And almost immediately, Gab's new hair garnered more than 800,000 likes and praise from fans and her famous friends in the comments section. "So beautiful. From the inside out," wrote Alyssa Milano. Zoey Deschanel added, "Cutie!" Meanwhile, Nicole Murphy, who is the unofficial queen of short hair, chimed in, writing: "I love it. You look beautiful."
This isn't the first time Gabrielle has served up the perfect mid-summer hair inspiration. Last week, she wore her hair in humidity-proof pigtails while out in New York City with her husband Dwayne Wade and her daughter Kaavia, and before that, she secured her strands into a slicked-back, low-slung ponytail for a day by the pool.