Gabrielle Union Danced Around Poolside in a Lime Green String Bikini

She's done it again.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

Published on July 19, 2022
Gabrielle Union
When it comes to sexy swimwear looks, Gabrielle Union has very much been keeping us fed this summer — and it seems she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. On Monday, the actress posted a reel on Instagram of her dancing poolside to Cardi B's "Hot Ish," and her outfit went straight to our swimwear mood boards.

In the video, Gabrielle first enters the frame to give us an up-close shot of her lower half before twirling around to show off a bright green triangle-shaped string bikini covered in white and blue flowers. At one point, she pairs the suit with a sheer blue, yellow, and red kaftan, which featured oversized sleeves and a floor-grazing length. Union wore her natural curls in an updo accessorized with a blue scarf in the lighthearted clip, and she left her complexion makeup-free.

The post was accompanied by an uplifting caption that read, "Gettin' stronger. Havin' more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me. #LegDay #MondayMotivation 💃🏾💪🏾🥰." This wasn't the only time Gabrielle posted in a swimsuit within the last week, and just days before, she posted an even cheekier reel.

Captioned, "Party of 1!?!? Right this way 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾," the post showed Union posing in the mirror as her husband, Dwyane Wade, walked behind her layered under the text, "when your man isn't on the s*** and you gotta make your own plans." The video then cuts to a clip of the actress dancing solo on the beach while wearing a stringy brown bikini paired with a white bucket hat and waist-skimming braids.

