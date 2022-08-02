Gabrielle Union Wore an Extreme Cut-Out Halter Dress in the Most Calming Color

Gabrielle Union is very much here for a little fashion juxtaposition, and she did it by wearing the sexiest dress in the most serene color. On Monday, the actress shared two photo dumps worth of outfit photos showcasing the green gown in question, and it looked like it could've come completely undone at any moment.

Captioned, "BTS from the spaceship," the post showed Gabrielle flexing her posing chops in front of an all-white backdrop. The first photo in the slideshow gave followers a close-up look at the pastel green dress's front, which featured two small chest-covering pieces of cloth connected to the skirt by a single criss-crossing halter tie. The actress eventually flashed her side profile to the camera before turning around completely to detail its open-back design.

Gabrielle accessorized the dress with only a simple silver bracelet, and she wore her hair down in loose curls and parted on the side. The actress opted for a subtle glam to complete the look, letting her glowy skin and picture-perfect pout have its moment.

Union's photoshoot in the daring dress comes just a week after she stepped out in yet another extremely cut-out ensemble. Late last month, the actress hit the town for a classic girls' night out to celebrate a friend's bachelorette party in Los Angeles, and she wore the sparkliest jumpsuit that was equal parts classy and sexy. The black one-piece featured two strategically placed cutouts (over Gabrielle's stomach and just under her chest), a scoop neckline, long sleeves, and a cropped leg fit.