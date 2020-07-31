Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gave a Sweet Shout-Out to Daughter Zaya at the GLAAD Media Awards
"We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child."
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a virtual appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night, and though the couple was simply there to present the award for Outstanding Drama Series (Pose!), they went above and beyond and ended up delivering a sweet tribute to their 13-year-old daughter, Zaya.
"We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child,” Wade told viewers. "Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth."
"I didn’t always understand how to do that,” the former NBA star admitted, “but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”
“That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our Black children,” Union added. “Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBTQ+ community so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives.”
And, in the spirit of practicing what she preaches, Union appeared onscreen in a look designed by No Sesso (“no sex/no gender”), a fashion house founded by a Black transgender designer, Pierre Davis, which is committed to “empowering people of all colors, shapes, and identities.”
Back in March, Zaya made her red carpet debut (alongside her proud father and stepmom) at the Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards.
During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneneres Show in May, Union commented on the praise she and her husband had received in supporting Zaya’s transition, telling the talk show host, ”To us, it’s a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what you’re supposed to do, which is love and accept and embrace your kids. Unfortunately, there are so many people who just don’t. There are so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable and if they’re not perfect images of them, they’re not interested. It’s heartbreaking."
Wade is also a father and Union a stepmother to sons Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6. The couple welcomed daughter Kaavia James in November 2018.