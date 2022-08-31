Gabrielle Union Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in the Tiniest Bikini

Out of the many Hollywood relationships, only a few stand the test of time — Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds come to mind. And Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are well on their way to joining the most elite tier of successful love stories in the world of celebrity — they just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this week.

Aside from having an exemplary relationship, the two also take the cake in couples fashion. So, of course, their anniversary trip was chock-full of coordinating date-night looks and colorful swimwear pieces. And their latest photo shoot included more matching beachwear, which Union showed off in a gallery shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the snaps, Union wore a tiny black cut-out string bikini which tied together at the center of her midsection. She paired the suit with a matching baseball cap and sunnies. For his part, Wade wore black, white, and yellow Amiri swim trunks emblazoned with the word zig-zag and a graphic of a bearded man. He also added a matching bucket hat to his look, though Union appears to steal it at one point while they're laying out. In the images, Union and Wade goof around and pose in the water with their arms around each other. Friends eventually join them for a few shots in the ocean.

"🌊🌊🌊✊🏾🙏🏾🖤🌊🌊🌊 #WadeWorldTour2022 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸," Union captioned the carousel before giving photo credits to their friend (and media and music executive) Noah Callahan-Bever.

The couple have spent the last couple weeks on the #WadeWorldTour2022, starting in Mallorca, Spain, before traveling to Menorca and now Ibiza, and documenting the voyage with Instagram posts, which have all culminated to the couple's special day. Union posted a montage video of moments throughout their marriage writing, "It's been 8 years now married to my best friend and a lifetime to go. There have been tears and tantrums, triumphs and tremendous gratitude of our love."

"I love your evolution and your readiness to look at yourself FIRST before pointing any fingers," she continued. "I love watching you throw caution to the wind and lead in ways we've never seen before. May this journey of ours always be filled with joy and laughter and compassion and grace. I love you baby, forever. Happy Anniversary"