Gabrielle Union's Majorly Cutout Jumpsuit Is the Ultimate Girls' Night Out Look

Not sure what to wear for your next girls' night out? Don't worry, Gabrielle Union has you covered.

On Saturday, the actress left her husband at home for the evening and stepped out with her girlfriends for a bachelorette party in Los Angeles, wearing racy black jumpsuit. The sparkly one-piece had two massive cutouts — one strategically placed above the chest and one right at the midsection — that highlighted her underboob and abs. Not to distract from her outfit, Union accessorized with a low-key black leather clutch, heeled flip flops, gold hoops, and a sticker that read, "I Do Crew."

Her dark curly hair was swept up into a braided updo, and she finished off her beauty look with an ultra-glossy lip, smoky eyes, and glowing skin.

Earlier, Gabrielle had another major fashion moment while modeling Beyoncé's new Ivy Park collection with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James and stepchild Zaya. "The summer just got a lil more 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Thank you 👑🐝 @beyonce & @weareivypark y'all got us niiiiiiiiice!!!" Gabby captioned a video of the trio modeling neon swimsuits, mesh catsuits, and floral print matching sets to the tune of "Break My Soul."