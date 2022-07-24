Celebrity Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union's Majorly Cutout Jumpsuit Is the Ultimate Girls' Night Out Look Skip the club line vibes. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 24, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Not sure what to wear for your next girls' night out? Don't worry, Gabrielle Union has you covered. On Saturday, the actress left her husband at home for the evening and stepped out with her girlfriends for a bachelorette party in Los Angeles, wearing racy black jumpsuit. The sparkly one-piece had two massive cutouts — one strategically placed above the chest and one right at the midsection — that highlighted her underboob and abs. Not to distract from her outfit, Union accessorized with a low-key black leather clutch, heeled flip flops, gold hoops, and a sticker that read, "I Do Crew." Her dark curly hair was swept up into a braided updo, and she finished off her beauty look with an ultra-glossy lip, smoky eyes, and glowing skin. Gabrielle Union Danced Around Poolside in a Lime Green String Bikini Earlier, Gabrielle had another major fashion moment while modeling Beyoncé's new Ivy Park collection with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James and stepchild Zaya. "The summer just got a lil more 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Thank you 👑🐝 @beyonce & @weareivypark y'all got us niiiiiiiiice!!!" Gabby captioned a video of the trio modeling neon swimsuits, mesh catsuits, and floral print matching sets to the tune of "Break My Soul." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit