Gabrielle Union's Crochet Micro Minidress Had Floor-Skimming Fringe

Crochet is having a major moment this summer, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade intend to keep it that way. On Sunday, the husband-and-wife duo attended Prada's Milan Fashion Week show wearing coordinating crochet looks by the designer that not only solidified the trend's relevancy, but once again proved the couple's undeniable fashion sense.

Arriving arm-in-arm with her beau, Gabrielle sported a tan crochet Prada minidress for the occasion, which featured a mid-thigh hemline complete with a floor-skimming fringe skirt. The actress went braless for the event to accommodate the dress's low scoop neckline and open back, and she accessorized with a checkered Prada handbag, Tiffany & Co. earrings, and black open-toed heels. Union finished the look by slicking her hair into a sleek ponytail and opting for natural glam with black winged eyeliner.

Wade contrasted his wife's neutral look by wearing a bright yellow Prada tank top paired with voluminous black parachute pants, a stack of pearl necklaces, and skinny black sunglasses. Both Gabrielle and Dwayne's complementing crochet tops included embroidery of the Prada logo placed over their hearts.

Gabrielle's Prada outfit wasn't the only see-through look she wore this week. Just days prior, the actress shared a video on Instagram showcasing a breezy, sheer pastel yellow gown layered over a pair of matching high-waisted underwear. Captioned, "Wade World Tour Starts Today. Milan What's Good," the video showed Union singing to the camera before turning away to cheekily flash the back of her dress.