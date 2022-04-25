Summer's right around the corner, and Gabrielle Union is already getting a head start on swimwear season.

On Sunday, Gabrielle shared a pair of photos with her 20.1 million Instagram followers captioned, "Headwraps & Bikinis ❤️❤️." In the snaps, the actress wore the epitome of warm weather attire: a bright pink string bikini. The colorful two-piece featured a triangle top and matching high-cut thong bikini bottoms, both in a tropical pink, orange, and green pattern. Gabrielle covered her hair with a colorful headwrap and paired the outfit with a makeup-free complexion.

Hours later, Union added some new accessories to her bathing suit and posted to her account for a second time. The video showed the actress dancing around outside while wearing her same swimsuit, but with a green, palm-leaf patterned shawl and black cat-eye sunglasses. At one point, she also swaps her scarf for a wide-brimmed straw hat to reveal a full head of curls.

The body-baring photos and video came just days after Gabrielle shared an Instagram video detailing her intense workout routine alongside her husband and former NBA baller, Dwyane Wade. The star wore a matching lime green workout set for her sweat session while incline walking, lifting weights, and completing a series of workout moves. Union finished her fitness 'fit with a black and white baseball cap and black tennis shoes.

Gabrielle Union Got a Head Start on Swimwear Season in a Bright Pink Thong Bikini Credit: Getty Images