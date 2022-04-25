Gabrielle Union Got a Head Start on Swimwear Season in a Bright Pink Thong Bikini
Summer's right around the corner, and Gabrielle Union is already getting a head start on swimwear season.
On Sunday, Gabrielle shared a pair of photos with her 20.1 million Instagram followers captioned, "Headwraps & Bikinis ❤️❤️." In the snaps, the actress wore the epitome of warm weather attire: a bright pink string bikini. The colorful two-piece featured a triangle top and matching high-cut thong bikini bottoms, both in a tropical pink, orange, and green pattern. Gabrielle covered her hair with a colorful headwrap and paired the outfit with a makeup-free complexion.
Hours later, Union added some new accessories to her bathing suit and posted to her account for a second time. The video showed the actress dancing around outside while wearing her same swimsuit, but with a green, palm-leaf patterned shawl and black cat-eye sunglasses. At one point, she also swaps her scarf for a wide-brimmed straw hat to reveal a full head of curls.
The body-baring photos and video came just days after Gabrielle shared an Instagram video detailing her intense workout routine alongside her husband and former NBA baller, Dwyane Wade. The star wore a matching lime green workout set for her sweat session while incline walking, lifting weights, and completing a series of workout moves. Union finished her fitness 'fit with a black and white baseball cap and black tennis shoes.
Aside from working out and posing poolside, the actress has been busy launching her new baby care brand specifically designed for children with melanated skin called PROUDLY. Union recently sat down with People to chat about the brand's launch where she shared that her and Wade's 3-year-old daughter Kaavia is all about helping with product testing. "She is our guinea pig," says Union. "Testing out the sprays, like the lavender room spray, she was like, 'Oh, this is nice.'"