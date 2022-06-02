A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Gabrielle Union has been gracing red carpets for quite a long time — over 20 years to be exact. The fact may come as a shock to many, considering that the actress hasn't aged a single day. But it's true, Union has been blessing us with iconic fashion moments since the '90s and early aughts, when she was promoting her smash hits, like Bring it On and 10 Things I Hate About You.
And the 49-year-old actress just gets better with age. Case in point? She's still shutting down red carpets and breaking the internet with five-outfit-change press days. But now, she does it with an adorable family by her side — who occasionally likes to match her.
Some of Gabrielle's most jaw-dropping looks — like her meaningful 2022 Met Gala gown or her neon green Valentino dress from the 2021 Fashion Awards — come from huge events and can be credited to her amazing stylists, Jason Bolden and Thomas Christos Kikis. Still, her looks of the early '00s are — dare I say it — making a comeback on the runways and on your TikTok For You page. So, in honor of the everyone's obsession with all things nostalgia, we are taking a look back at Union's incredible fashion over the years — on and off the red carpet.
2000
At the Bring It On premiere in 2000, Gabrielle wore a sequined turtleneck tank with white trousers embellished with gold detailing.
2001
For the 32nd NAACP Awards, the actress sported a purple metallic textured dress with a plunging neckline.
2001
Union's 2001 Billboard Music Awards outfit would fit right in with today's trends: a black sheer shirt and a matching sparkly bra.
2003
Union attended "The Luxury Depot" Suite at the W Hotel in Times Square in New York City while wearing a white tank and low-rise, olive-green cargo pants.
2003
Gabrielle attended Elton John's Oscar party — co-hosted by InStyle — in a plunging, aquamarine slip dress with an embellished waistline.
2010
Union attended the BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., in a stunning, silver-sequined strapless gown.
2012
Gabrielle chose a baggy, drop-waist jumpsuit for the 2012 SXSW Music, Film, and Interactive Festival.
2015
Like most other women, Union spent 2015 wearing crop tops. Union wore a white, ab-baring pant and top set by Stella McCartney for a Samsung launch party that she attended with her husband, Dwyane Wade.
2017
Gabrielle was ahead of her time in 2017, already predicting the cut-out dress trend. For the 2017 Oscars, Union sported a black-and-blue, asymmetric dress by Jean-Paul Gaultier with major cutouts and a massive leg slit.
2019
Gabrielle stepped out in New York City wearing a dress in several shades of pink with a beaded bodice and textured skirt.
2019
For a live taping of America's Got Talent season 14, Union chose a black sequined jumpsuit with white, exaggerated embellishment on one side from Georges Chakra's Spring 2019 line.
2020
For the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Gabrielle stunned in a tea-length, strapless white lace Giambattista Valli Couture dress with 3-D floral appliqués. She finished the dainty look with bedazzled Jimmy Choo shoes.
2021
For the 2021 Met Gala, Union interpreted the "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion" theme with an exaggerated white gown by Iris Van Herpen with scale-like, circular 3-D embellishments that fit the designer's signature aesthetic. During her carpet interview with Live From E!, the actress said the gown took 1,400 hours to make.
2021
For the 2021 Fashion Awards, Union absolutely shut down the carpet in a practically blinding neon green Valentino Haute Couture ballgown. She paired the halter dress with a chiffon cape that she wore off one shoulder and a towering updo.
2021
Union attended the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a flowing sheer black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture number with a built-in opaque body suit and rhinestone collar. A sleek bun and heeled sandals completed the elegant look.
2022
This is arguably Gabrielle's best red carpet to date, because she came with the cutest accessory: her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade. The duo attended Gabrielle's Cheaper By the Dozen reboot premiere in matching black-and-white scalloped ensembles created by Altuzarra.
2022
Gabrielle's 2022 Met Gala was as meaningful as it was stunning. The sparkly silver Versace gown was embellished with a red flower at her waist and had a removable matching train with more white floral appliqués.
On the carpet, Gabrielle shared that her dress paid tribute to Black history. "When you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat, and tears," she said on the Vogue livestream. "So, we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of color in this country."