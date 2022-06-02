A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever

2022

Gabrielle's 2022 Met Gala was as meaningful as it was stunning. The sparkly silver Versace gown was embellished with a red flower at her waist and had a removable matching train with more white floral appliqués.

On the carpet, Gabrielle shared that her dress paid tribute to Black history. "When you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat, and tears," she said on the Vogue livestream. "So, we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of color in this country."