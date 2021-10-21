Gabrielle Union Stepped Out for Dinner and a Show in a Plunging Animal-Print Dress
Gabrielle Union is taking a walk on the wild side — well, actually in Beverly Hills, but you get the point. On Wednesday, the Bring It On star stepped out with friends for a night out on the town, which included dinner and a show, looking fabulous while she did it in her animal-printed maxi dress.
For the excursion, Union wore a black, green, and ivory zebra and leopard printed dress designed by Peter Dundas of Dundas World, which had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The actress paired the funky dress with simple black thong sandals, and a big beige crescent-shaped leather handbag.
Union completed the look with gorgeous, waist-length braids, accented with wooden beads, letting the dress do the talking and kept her jewelry to a minimum.
The Top Five actress — who ran solo for the night out, sans husband Dwyane Wade — ventured to Beverly Hills for a dinner followed by a concert. Union shared videos of the live band to her Instagram story looking to be having the time of her life (which is all of us at any concert post quarantine).
Earlier in the day, Union debuted another fashion-forward outfit to her Instagram from her collection with NY and Company. The star wore a yellow and black houndstooth printed mini dress with a keyhole cutout.