Gabrielle Union Is the Latest Celebrity to Revive This Y2K Shoe Trend

Uggs are back, and frankly, they’re better than ever. From Jasmine Tookes’s adorable hot pink booties to Emily Ratajkowski’s classic chestnut pair, celebrities have been some of the first to hop on the bandwagon for the revival of the early 2000s staple. The latest big name to endorse the brand’s return is none other than Gabrielle Union, who donned Ugg’s mind-blowingly fluffy Disco Slide Slippers in a recent Instagram post.
Hand in hand with husband Dwayne Wade, Union styled the fuzzy platforms alongside a chainmail robe and matching hair wrap with nothing but her glowing skin peeking out from underneath. The slippers, which you’ve probably seen all over Instagram, were unveiled earlier this year as part of Ugg’s ongoing rebrand. Recently, the label has expanded its inventory to include a line of ready-to-wear clothing and similarly covetable slides — and it’s all super accessible, with the actress’s exact slippers available on Amazon for $100.
Beyond receiving Union’s seal of approval, the Disco Slide Slippers have amassed rave reviews from shoppers who call them the “most comfortable slides" thanks to their soft sheepskin lining and sturdy 1.75-inch outsoles.
“I love these shoes, and the bottom doesn’t have the fluff on them so you don’t have to worry about getting them dirty,” one reviewer wrote.
Others say that the slippers are cozy down to their logo-covered heel straps: “Literally feels like I’m walking on a fluff of clouds. Super comfy and cute!”
You can grab the Ugg Disco Slide Slippers in one of five colors, including the dark gray seen on Union, a vibrant pink coral, and white with black soles. Make them an indoor shoe for lounging around the house, or go bold and wear them outside with a great pair of socks for a supermodel-worthy look.