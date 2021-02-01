Gabrielle Union Defended Chloe Bailey After Sexist Instagram Backlash
"Soaring while under attack is hard asf but you are not alone. Never alone."
Gabrielle Union is standing up for what's right once again.
Union is coming to Bailey's defense after the singer of sister duo Chloe x Halle received criticism over Instagram posts. Union retweeted Yolo Akili's supportive post with a message of her own to the young singer.
"Perfectly said. Feel this and know we gotchu." the star wrote. "@chloexhalle please continue to fly. Soaring while under attack is hard asf but you are not alone. Never alone. We gotchu. Keep shining!"
Chloe received hurtful and attacking comments over several Instagram posts after she and sister Halle Bailey both decided to create their own personal accounts (they had only been operating under the joint ChloexHalle account up until recently). Comments called the singer "too sexy," in her posts, so she took to Instagram Live on Jan. 31 to express her hurt and disbelief over the comments.
"For every woman out there, don't change who you are to make society feel comfortable," she tearfully said. "And I'm telling myself that's not what I'm going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, 'Let's spread positive vibes.'"
The young star continued, "I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside. And it's really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I'm a bit confused. Like, I really don't understand because I've never seen myself in that way."