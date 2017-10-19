Gabrielle Union's Collection of Press Tour Looks Is Truly Next-Level

Gotham/GC Images
Isabel Jones
Oct 19, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

We need to talk about Gabrielle Union.

The actress, who turns 45 at the end of the month, is a Hollywood veteran who cranked out guest spots in the mid-'90s before landing a plumb movie role in teen classic Bring It On from 2000. Her most recent credit is BET’s acclaimed series Being Mary Jane, which will air its final episode in 2018.

However, the woman behind the many roles is not so easy to summarize.

This week, Union released a book of autobiographical essays called We're Going to Need More Wine—and trust me when I tell you: It’s incredible.

Union goes deep, dredging up painful memories from her childhood, recounting her traumatic rape at gunpoint, analyzing her failed first marriage to former football player Chris Howard, detailing the casual racism she and her family face daily, and so much more.

This week, Gabrielle has been out and about promoting her book, and in addition to being an inspiring feminist hero who’s no doubt already changed lives with her powerful words, she’s looked flat-out amazing at every single stop along the way.

While you wait for Union’s book of essays to ship to your door, checkout her flawless series of press tour looks.

1 of 7 Michael Stewart/Getty Images

October 16, 2017

OK, this look wasn't actually part of Gabrielle's press tour, but how amazing did she look at the Golden Heart Awards? Union paired a trench-like double-breasted top and matching wide-leg capris with gold sandals, the front of her long black strands pinned back for the N.Y.C. event. 

2 of 7 Raymond Hall/GC Images

October 17, 2017

Union arrived on-set for a Good Morning America taping in a button-front chambray maxidress, a beige trench coat with a patterned lower third, and a pair of navy pumps. 

3 of 7 Gotham/GC Images

October 17, 2017

Who else could pull off this outfit? We're drawing a blank. Union stepped out in SoHo on Tuesday in bold palm-print separates—think Golden Girls meets runway athleisure. The Being Mary Jane star paired her tropical set with bold platform mules and a chic tan handbag. 

4 of 7 Raymond Hall/GC Images

October 17, 2017

Union rocked her high-pony with a Stella McCartney checked turtleneck ($1,075; shopspring.com) and high-waist merlot-colored velvet pants. 

5 of 7 Gotham/GC Images

October 17, 2017

Gabrielle paired a color-block Proenza Schouler skirt ($1,145; net-a-porter.com) with a ribbed high-low knit top and wildly chic black platform sandals. 

6 of 7 Gotham

October 18, 2017

Union strutted through Midtown Manhattan in yet another incredible pair of floral-print pants. She complemented the statement piece with bubblegum pink pumps, a white tee with floral embellishments, and a pale pink collared overcoat. 

7 of 7 Gotham

October 19, 2017

Union opted for double-denim on Thursday in a pair of wide-leg denim capris, a raw edge crew neck denim jacket, and a floral crop top. The actress and debut author accessorized with large hoop earrings, a braided headband, and snakeskin platforms. 

