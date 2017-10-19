Gabrielle Union's Collection of Press Tour Looks Is Truly Next-Level

We need to talk about Gabrielle Union.

The actress, who turns 45 at the end of the month, is a Hollywood veteran who cranked out guest spots in the mid-'90s before landing a plumb movie role in teen classic Bring It On from 2000. Her most recent credit is BET’s acclaimed series Being Mary Jane, which will air its final episode in 2018.

However, the woman behind the many roles is not so easy to summarize.

This week, Union released a book of autobiographical essays called We're Going to Need More Wine—and trust me when I tell you: It’s incredible.

Union goes deep, dredging up painful memories from her childhood, recounting her traumatic rape at gunpoint, analyzing her failed first marriage to former football player Chris Howard, detailing the casual racism she and her family face daily, and so much more.

This week, Gabrielle has been out and about promoting her book, and in addition to being an inspiring feminist hero who’s no doubt already changed lives with her powerful words, she’s looked flat-out amazing at every single stop along the way.

While you wait for Union’s book of essays to ship to your door, checkout her flawless series of press tour looks.