The Popular $3 Snacks Gabrielle Union Serves at Book Club 

For Gabrielle Union, who débuted her first collection of essays last year, the bond shared with fellow book lovers is unmatched. “It’s comforting to be around people who love reading as much as I do,” says the star of Breaking In. “Sometimes I’ll reference a book, and it’s just crickets. So I really appreciate being with others who share my passion for words.”

Thanks to her busy travel schedule, Union is able to keep up with all of the latest bestsellers. "I'm always on a plane, so there's never an excuse not to read," she says.

Courtesy Dey Street Books

Here, Union gets real about her book club must-haves, from her super-relatable snack choices (hello, Cheetos) to her favorite flowers (they're faux!). Scroll down for her top picks.

