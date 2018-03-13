whitelogo
Videos
Black Panther
Has Already Left Its Footprint on Fashion
Mar 13, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Books
25 Super-Revealing Celeb Memoirs You Won't Be Able to Put Down
Jun 03, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Reviews & Coverage
Gabourey Sidibe on Social Media and Self-Image
Apr 06, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Ashley Graham, Gabourey Sidibe, and More Slay in Lingerie for Lane Bryant’s Body-Positive Campaign
Sep 26, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Fashion
This New Book Is the Ultimate Guide to Dressing Your Curves
Apr 20, 2016 @ 11:00 am
TV Shows
American Horror Story: Hotel
Makes a Bloody Return
Jan 07, 2016 @ 7:30 am
TV Shows
Empire
Is Getting a New Costume Designer—and Here's How He Plans to Change Cookie's Look
Sep 25, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Teen Choice Awards
The 7 Best Moments from the 2015 Teen Choice Awards
Aug 17, 2015 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity
Why You'll Want to Make
Difficult People
Your New Summer Show
Aug 06, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Empire
's Gabourey Sidibe Is Publishing a Memoir
Jun 04, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Fashion Week
Fashion Week’s First-Ever Plus-Size Fashion Show!
Sep 15, 2010 @ 5:45 pm
Makeup
Gabourey Sibide to Team Up with Bobbi Brown?
Aug 18, 2010 @ 12:52 pm
TV Shows
Watch Tom & Katie Dance, Justin Bieber's "Breakup," and More!
May 06, 2010 @ 1:14 pm
TV Shows
New Eclipse Trailer, Burberry Launches Makeup, and More!
Apr 23, 2010 @ 2:33 pm
The Obamas Groove, Amy Winehouse Designs, and More!
Mar 11, 2010 @ 1:03 pm
Oscars
Marchesa Ruled the Oscar Red Carpet
Mar 08, 2010 @ 10:56 am
Oscars
Who's Your Pick for Best Actress?
Feb 26, 2010 @ 9:37 am
Oscars
Oscar Noms Talk Oscar Gowns!
Feb 16, 2010 @ 11:30 am
