10 Friends Looks You Can Still Wear — And Where to Shop Them

During its run, Friends was extremely influential in the spheres of fashion and beauty (lookin' at you, The Rachel). The show is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sept. 22, and we couldn't BE more excited to re-live some of its most iconic fashion moments. And what better time to do so, than a time when pretty much everything we're wearing is steeped in '90s nostalgia, anyway. Go ahead and pivot on through these pics, because they'll show you the looks you already remember and love — and where you can shop the 2019 version.