Celebrities React to Frank Sinatra Jr.'s Passing

Frank Sinatra Jr., son of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, faced the final curtain Wednesday while on tour in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was 72 years old.

Sinatra Jr.'s older sister Nancy (of "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" fame) confirmed the news on Facebook, adding that her brother's untimely death was caused by cardiac arrest. "Sleep warm, Frankie ..." she added.

Sinatra Jr. was the middle child of Sinatra and his first wife, Nancy Barbato. Since his death in 1998, Sinatra Jr. has been performing his late father's songs in his show "Sinatra Sings Sinatra."

"Since my father's death, a lot of people have made it clear that they're not ready to give up the music," Sinatra Jr. told the Associated Press in 2002. "For me, it's a big, fat gift. I get to sing with a big orchestra and get to sing orchestrations that will never be old."

