6 Reasons to Get Excited for the Sinatra 100—An All-Star Grammy Concert

Ethan Miller/WireImage
December 12 of this year marks what would have been Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday, and although the musical legend is no longer with us, his spirit definitely lives on through his work. Amongst his long-lasting accolades include an exhibit at the Grammy museum and an HBO documentary. The festivities will continue this Sunday, December 6th, when Sinatra 100—An All-Star Grammy Concert airs at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. With big name stars set to wow on stage, it's guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening. As you prepare to watch the show, here are six more reasons to get excited for the event.

1 of 6 Heather Wines/CBS via Getty Images

Impressive Production

The bar is set high! The producers putting on Sinatra 100 are the same ones behind the spectacular 2014 tribute to The Beatles called The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to The Beatles. 

2 of 6 Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The official Grammy Instagram page revealed that Underwood will give her own rendition of the 1958 hit "Come Fly with Me." The smooth tune has been a longtime favorite and we're eager to see how she will put her country twist on the classic. Even Garth Brooks is set to add more country flair to the celebration.

3 of 6 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

John Legend

Legend is also on the lineup of powerhouse performers. He often takes the stage behind a piano, but we can't wait to see the crooner break out in dance during his duet with Katharine McPhee.

4 of 6 Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane

MacFarlane will bring his multiple talents to the small screen with a performance that's sure to be just as hilarious and charming as the dynamic star.

5 of 6 Heather Wines/CBS via Getty Images

Celine Dion

Dion might be going through a lot in her personal life, but she looks better than ever in a stunning dress while celebrating the iconic musician's accomplishments. Her emotional performance will definitely be a must-see.

6 of 6 Ethan Miller/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Last, but certainly not least, is Lady Gaga, who will channel Sinatra as she closes out the spectacular event. From the images on Instagram it looks like the dynamic singer really goes all-out for her performance of "New York, New York," with a tuxedo and a charming top hat.

