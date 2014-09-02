Forget Me Nots: The Most Talked-About Dresses of the Past 20 Years

Love them or hate them, the most-talked-about dresses of the past two decades may keep tongues wagging evermore. From Jennifer Lopez’s belly-button baring Versace ensemble at the 200o Grammy Awards to Kate Middleton’s breathtaking Alexander McQueen wedding gown complete with sweeping train, and Angelina Jolie’s black Atelier Versace number with an incredibly high slit from the 2012 Academy Awards—we've rounded up all the unforgettable looks here in celebration of InStyle’s 20th anniversary.

Is the dress you'll never forget in our roundup? Check out all the most talked-about dresses of the last 20 years now!

For other fashion stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.