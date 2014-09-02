Forget Me Nots: The Most Talked-About Dresses of the Past 20 Years

Love them or hate them, the most-talked-about dresses of the past two decades may keep tongues wagging evermore. From Jennifer Lopez’s belly-button baring Versace ensemble at the 200o Grammy Awards to Kate Middleton’s breathtaking Alexander McQueen wedding gown complete with sweeping train, and Angelina Jolie’s black Atelier Versace number with an incredibly high slit from the 2012 Academy Awards—we've rounded up all the unforgettable looks here in celebration of InStyle’s 20th anniversary.

Is the dress you'll never forget in our roundup? Check out all the most talked-about dresses of the last 20 years now!

1 of 21 Dave Benett

1994: Elizabeth Hurley in Versace

That dress is perhaps best known for demonstrating another handy use for safety pins: launching a career.
2 of 21 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

1995: Uma Thurman in Prada

Red carpets once belonged to only a handful of designers, and "stylist" just meant "hair-dresser." Après Uma, le déluge.
3 of 21 DENNIS REGGIE/AP

1996: Carolyn Bessette in Narciso Rodriguez

For chic brides, out went froufrou and in came minimalism and silk satin bias cuts.
4 of 21 Ron Wolfson/Getty Images

1997: Nicole Kidman in Dior

Back in his glory days (before camera phones), John Galliano could start an orientalism trend with a single design: a shift based loosely on a cheongsam.
5 of 21 Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

1998: Madonna in Olivier Theyskens

She favored young designers way before they were cool. Say what you will about this Frankendress, but she spotted Theyskens well before he became a star.
6 of 21 Evan Agostini/Getty Images

1999: Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren

A gown could not have been sweeter had it been spun from cotton candy.
7 of 21 Eric Charbonneau / BEImages

2000: Jennifer Lopez in Versace

The dress that crossed the belly-button divide also presaged an era of celebrities with increasingly naked ambitions. (Lopez even reprised the look on tour this year, minus the navel gazing.)
8 of 21 Chris Weeks/Getty Images

2001: Renée Zellweger in Jean Dessès

Calling someone old-fashioned suddenly became a compliment during the vintage craze brought on by this treasure from Lily et Cie.
9 of 21 SGranitz/WireImage

2002: Halle Berry in Elie Saab

The best actress Oscar winner took home another award that night, for a daringly sheer dress likely to inspire fantasies for years.
10 of 21 J. Vespa/WireImage

2003: Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

Making history chic, her dress is based on a sari worn by Jackie Kennedy in 1967.
11 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2004: Charlize Theron in Gucci

Sometimes everything goes just right, and the dress, hair, makeup, and accessories create an indelible image for the ages.
12 of 21 SGranitz/WireImage

2005: Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche

Clean and sober in the front, scandalously plunging in the back, this dress could be described as the opposite of a mullet: It shows good taste.
13 of 21 AP Photos

2006: Scarlett Johannson in Valentino

More curve-hugging than a swimsuit on Baywatch, it's the sort of dress that causes men to lose their minds (even Isaac Mizrahi couldn't keep his hands to himself on the red carpet).
14 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2007: Reese Witherspoon in Nina Ricci

Dressing well is the best revenge after a high-profile breakup, as shown in six shades of pleated silk jacquard.
15 of 21 James Devaney/WireImage

2008: Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw) in Vivienne Westwood

Whose ultimate bridal fantasy does not include a headpiece shaped like a bird?
16 of 21 SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

2009: Michelle Obama in Jason Wu

The fashionable First Lady anoints a star from the next generation of American designers.
17 of 21 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

2010: Beyoncé in Armani Privé

Shoulder pads make a comeback. And nothing says "outta-my-way" like a couture version large enough for a linebacker, when rendered in crystal-covered chain metal.
18 of 21 XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

2011: Kate Middleton in Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

The world's most scrutinized royal wedding dress, kept secret until the last moment, combined the structure of Grace Kelly's gown with the media savvy of Princess Di's.
19 of 21 Frazer Harrison Getty

2012: Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace

When your right leg spawns its own social-media following, you know you've created a moment. #jolieing
20 of 21 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2013: Miley Cyrus in Marc Jacobs

It's strange to call a fishnet T-shirt dress classy, but, hey.
21 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2014: Rihanna in Adam Selman

Showing up to collect a fashion-icon award in a nearly invisible crystal-mesh dress takes a lot of nerve. Of course, that's why she won.

