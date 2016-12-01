whitelogo
Florence Welch
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Home
Celebrity
Florence Welch
Fashion
Meet the Designer Who Makes Fashion Out of Human Hair
Dec 01, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Music
19 Songs You Need to Listen to Before Coachella
Apr 11, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Awards & Events
6 Unforgettable Moments from the 2016 Brit Awards
Feb 24, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Most Recent
Grammys
Rihanna Lights Up the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala
Feb 14, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
The Secret to Florence Welch's Killer Style: "Psychedelic Granny Influences"
Feb 13, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
See Florence and the Machine's Killer Cover of Justin Bieber's "Where Are Ü Now"
Sep 30, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Music
11 Songs to Get You Pumped for Governors Ball
Jun 05, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Erdem
Feb 24, 2015 @ 7:51 am
Jewelry
Twin Designers Finchittida Finch Create Jewelry for
Jupiter Ascending
Feb 09, 2015 @ 8:51 am
Music
Coachella's 2015 Lineup Revealed: The 5 New Acts You Need to Catch
Jan 07, 2015 @ 1:27 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: BCBG Max Azria
Feb 06, 2014 @ 4:53 pm
Grammys
Can't Wait for Grammy's Red Carpet? Revisit Last Year's Looks With Our A-List Tool!
Jan 24, 2014 @ 9:22 am
Celebrity
Summer Music Festival Fashion -- From Coachella to Pitchfork
Jul 24, 2013 @ 2:05 pm
Beauty
Summer Hair Trend: The Braided Headband
Jun 25, 2013 @ 12:25 pm
TV Shows
Chime for Change's Concert for Women's Empowerment Airs Tomorrow!
Jun 01, 2013 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
Inside the Party: The Great Gatsby Costumes by Prada & Miu Miu Go on Display
May 02, 2013 @ 10:45 am
Grammys
Grammys 2013: The Year of the Snake Represented on the Red Carpet
Feb 10, 2013 @ 9:44 pm
Makeup
Florence Welch's Cardinal Red Lipstick
Nov 03, 2012 @ 4:00 pm
Gucci Designing Florence Welch Tour Costumes, Jessica Chastain's YSL Video, and More!
Sep 14, 2012 @ 12:31 pm
Venice Film Festival
Venice Film Festival Fashion: See Zac Efron and More!
Sep 04, 2012 @ 3:50 pm
Fashion
Florence Welch's Lollapalooza Fashion Discovery: Toujouri
Aug 07, 2012 @ 9:00 am
Beauty
One Heidi Braid, Three Ways: Padma, Florence, and Candice
Jun 08, 2012 @ 11:15 am
Beauty
Kiehl’s Celebrity-Designed Green Face Masks: See the Photos!
Mar 29, 2012 @ 6:00 pm
