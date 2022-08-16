Florence Pugh Confirmed Her Split from Zac Braff

After months of speculation, Florence Pugh has confirmed her split from boyfriend of three years, Zac Braff. While promoting her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, Pugh shared that the two went their separate ways quietly to avoid unsolicited opinions from the public.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said in her September cover interview with Harper's Bazaar. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

The actress added that she still gets emotional when it's brought up saying, "I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

She went on to say that just because celebrities have chosen this industry does not mean they signed up for the constant spotlight on their personal life. "Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said. "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

Pugh and Braff were first linked in April 2019 after being spotted together. The duo kept their relationship relatively under wraps due to the online discourse about their age difference (Braff is 47, Pugh is 26). Earlier this year, Pugh posted a tribute to Braff on his birthday with a series of images shared on her Instagram Story alongside a short and sweet message, "Happy birthday Zachary."