Florence Pugh Wore a Head-to-Toe Matching Moment in the Summer's Hottest Color

And we're so here for it.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on September 5, 2022 @ 04:25PM
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh has officially arrived in Venice ahead of the premiere of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and she's already managed to make a splash — both on and off the red carpet.

On Monday, the actress was first spotted making her way to the 79th Annual Venice Film Festival's festivities wearing the summer's hottest color. Never one to shy away from a designer moment, Pugh sported a casual-chic purple Valentino set for the occasion consisting of an oversized long-sleeve button-up layered over a bandeau top and paired with matching drawstring shorts. Coordinating purple heels, a purple handbag, and black cat-eye sunglasses (all also from the fashion house) and gold Versace jewelry pieces completed Florence's look, and she wore her blonde bob in beachy waves with a side part.

While the actress slipped into yet another gorgeous Valentino look to walk the red carpet before the film's debut screening later that day — a black, off-the-shoulder romper with dramatic puff sleeves and a floor-length train — the appearance was reportedly the only time Pugh plans to promote the project ahead of its September 23 release.

In addition to scheduling conflicts that kept Florence from attending the film's photo call on Monday, many have pointed to the rumored feud between Pugh and the film's director, Olivia Wilde, as the reasoning behind the actress's choice to abstain from press. Luckily, Wilde decided to clear the air during a press panel for the project on Monday, calling out "endless tabloid gossip."

"Florence is a force," Wilde said during the panel. "We are so grateful she's able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, and to [Dune director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing."

The director then added, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."

