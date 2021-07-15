Florence Pugh Wore the Most Confusing Party Dress
One turtleneck, two cutouts, and half a sleeve.
It's not a tactical spy suit, it's not something that would fly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's definitely a lot to take in.
Florence Pugh closed out her Black Widow press tour with an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers wearing a head-scratching, intricately layered dress from Stella McCartney. Pugh shared a look at the shimmering ensemble on her Instagram, which featured a partial sleeve, a turtleneck silhouette, and cutouts.
Pugh added butterfly-embellished clear Amina Muaddi heels to the minidress, which also had a criss-cross bodice and nightclub-ready glittery gold-bronze finish. The sit-down with Meyers was also a chance for Pugh to show off her dip-dye hair one more time.
"Our get ready for last night on @sethmeyers!! Thank you for having me on, one of my last interviews to close up Black Widow press. Thank you thank you thank you for a wonderful chat. Feels special to be leaving on a high note," she wrote.
She also added that the dress may have been a "last-minute" decision, thanking her team with a sweet message: "About 6 minutes before we were called to sit down in front of the laptop I probably did something stupid and it resulted in a last minute sweaty mad dash with an amazing amount of talented hands keeping me together."
Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Pugh's stylist, has been sharing just about every look from this fashion marathon. The actor is embracing a skin-baring aesthetic, with sparkling looks from Miu Miu, red-hot Alexandre Vauthier, and Christian Dior that showed off slivers of midriff, plenty of bare shoulder, and bold, bright patterns.
It's not the princess-adjacent red carpet dressing that most actors gravitate toward, but fans of Yelena Belova know that she's not like other MCU characters — and Pugh's looks are flawlessly channeling that rebellious streak.