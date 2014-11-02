Flower Power! Breathtaking Wedding Blooms

Flowers are the centerpiece of any wedding, but it's not just your traditional arrangements. Today’s event designers are going classic styles with bold new bouquets to impress discerning guests. Just a few of the fresh ideas on the forefront: petal walls (the new must-have, thanks to Kim and Kanye), paper flowers (à la Lauren Conrad’s bridal shower), floral chandeliers, escort card trees, botanical cocktails, and even scenting your wedding venue with floral fragrances! Feast your eyes on these knock-out wedding blooms--- you might just find the right picks for your big day.

