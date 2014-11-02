Flower Power! Breathtaking Wedding Blooms

Flowers are the centerpiece of any wedding, but it's not just your traditional arrangements. Today’s event designers are going classic styles with bold new bouquets to impress discerning guests. Just a few of the fresh ideas on the forefront: petal walls (the new must-have, thanks to Kim and Kanye), paper flowers (à la Lauren Conrad’s bridal shower), floral chandeliers, escort card trees, botanical cocktails, and even scenting your wedding venue with floral fragrances! Feast your eyes on these knock-out wedding blooms--- you might just find the right picks for your big day.

PHOTOS: The modern guide to wedding blooms.

1 of 11 Christopher Todd Studios

Flowers Runneth Over

Bold, bright centerpieces stand high above a runner of flowers and fresh fruit styled by French Bucket Florals in this garden-party table atop a graphic mirrored base by Revelry Event Design. At each place setting, guests are gifted their very own mini centerpiece enclosed in a glass cloche.
2 of 11 Mo Davis for Arden Photography

Floral Step and Repeat

Flower walls are everywhere--from ceremonies to cake displays. In lieu of the ever-popular photobooth, the flower wall became a star-studded step and repeat at Bravo's JerseyBelle star Arden Ward Upton’s rustic southern horse farm wedding. Taking a cue from the glamorous Hollywood celebrity carpet entrances, designer Carole Sullivan for Lagniappe Designs created a living 10-foot tall floral wall with over 400 flowers for guests to pose in front of upon their arrival.
3 of 11 Yoshi Morimoto Photography

Living Chandeliers

Suspended florals are super hot! Who says they have to only be set on a table surface? Floral chandeliers like this one, The Patisserie Floral Chandelier, of hundred of tulips created by Celios Design for Vibiana Events -- the perfect canopy for luscious dessert table by A Wish and a Whisk.
4 of 11 Roey Yohai Photography

Bubbly Tree

For a bubbly bar in New York’s famous Plaza Hotel, Chandelier Events worked with Tantawan Bloom to dream up a 16-foot tall bubbly tree of branches with champagne flutes suspended on ribbons, set to be cut down on demand.
5 of 11 Instgram/Celiosdesign

Paper Flowers

Oversized paper flowers are everywhere, from Fifth Avenue to LC’s bridal shower. Consider decking your halls with handcrafted paper flowers by Reverly Event Design. Adding a dose of glam, Celios Design encapsulated blooms inside tables, and a luxe white floral runner atop taking this white wedding to extraordinary places.
6 of 11 Roey Yohai Photography

Flower Towers

Celebrity event designer David Beahm wanted to create a “JDM” (jaw dropping moment) when guests arrived at the reception (to him, first impressions are everything!). Beahm and his team took blooms to extraordinary new heights by building a 16-foot tower sculpted with twisting and twirling ribbons of roses, hydrangea, and cymbidium orchids that reached from floor-to-ceiling in the wedding venue’s atrium.
7 of 11 Duke Photography

Blooming Tables

For Norvan and Ani’s head table wedding planner Fancy That Events Fancy That Events and Tic-Tock Couture Florals took the head table to the romantic extreme by covering it completely in fresh roses, mirrors and bouquets. Behind the table stood Revelry Event Design’s massive petal wall.
8 of 11 Duke Photography

Think Outside of the Glass

Who says flowers need to go in glass vases? Push the design envelope with unique containers that look pulled from your home like these magnificent blue porcelain vases curated by Case De Perrin, a unique found treasures rental company in Calfornia. Aliana Events worked with Celios Designs for the lush floral balls set atop a rustic French countryside table by Revelry Event Design.
9 of 11 Armen Asadorian

Luxe Monochromatic

Pink looks anything but frou-frou when shades of the feminine color are paired with luxe gilded containers, charges, candlesticks and clusters of vintage-inspired containers pulled together for this chic table by Celios Design.
10 of 11 Nadine Froger

Layers of Flowers

Take a table over-the-top with a multidimentional design. Consider adding layers of floral like Celios Design dreamed up for this dining installation: rose petals submerged between the levels of the glass table top, personalized blooms in dinner bowls, clusters of centerpieces, and gorgeous blossoms suspended above the table--and behind the table panels of boxwood and art deco light boxes to boot
11 of 11 Stacey Ilyse Photography

Floral Monograms

Make your mark with a floral sculpted monogram set upon a mantel or hung on the door to the reception like this blooming initial dreamed up by Chandelier Events.

