14 Times the First Dogs Lived Their Best Life

Pete Souza/The White House
Jane Asher
Jan 12, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

While the Obama family has been taking over our newsfeeds, there are two family members that don't always get the press they deserve: the First Dogs, Sunny and Bo Obama. 

President Obama and his family first welcomed Bo into the family in 2009, after receiving the Portuguese Waterdog as a gift from Senator Edward M. Kennedy. Sunny made her way into the family in 2013, joining Bo in the ranks of cutest first dogs ever. Bo has made several public appearances alongside the First Family, joining Michelle Obama in a Q&A during Take Your Child to Work Day. Once Sunny joined the fam, she took her place beside Bo at Christmastime gatherings, the White House Easter Egg Roll, and so much more. 

Of all the adorable videos of the pups, our favorite has to be the one of Bo climbing onto his mom's lap during a Christmastime reading at the Children's National Medical Center:

Clearly, he enjoys life in the spotlight!

Scroll down below to take a look at all the times Sunny and Bo were living their best life in the White House. 

1 of 14 Pete Souza/The White House

Running Down the White House Hallways

Why walk with POTUS when you can run? 

2 of 14 Pete Souza/The White House

Playing Football

The President plays a game of football with BO on the White House's famous South Lawn. 

3 of 14 Win McNamee/Getty

Zoomies on the South Lawn

Bo first came to the Obama family as a puppy and was clearly ready get out some energy as soon as he got to his new home. Hopefully, Malia was able to keep up!

4 of 14 Mandel Ngan/AFP

So. Much. Snow.

While everyone else in the D.C. area was bunkering down during 2009's "snowmageddon," Bo Obama was happily playing in the snow outside the Brady Briefing Room. Ahh, the life of a First Dog. 

5 of 14 Roger L. Wollenberg-Pool/Getty

Pay Attention to Me!

Bo tried to get his parents' attention during the White House Easter Egg Roll as they read from a picture book to the kids in attendance. 

6 of 14 Nicholas Kamm/AFP

Best Friends Forever

The unconditional love of a dog means you unconditionally love them back, as Malia and Sasha clearly love their pup Bo. Too cute!

7 of 14 Pete Souza/The White House

Fetch!

Bo waits patiently for his dad to throw a tennis ball. 

8 of 14 Pete Souza/The White House

Here Comes the Sun(ny)

1-year-old Sunny Obama joined the family in 2013, posing with her new brother on the White House lawn. 

9 of 14 Jewel Samad/AFP

All the Belly Rubs

Clearly, being a First Dog has some serious perks, like endless belly rubs from adoring fans. 

10 of 14 Saul Loeb/AFP

Flying Private

Only Sunny and Bo Obama would fly on a U.S. Marine Osprey helicopter to a family vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Lucky pups. 

11 of 14 Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Make Sure You Get My Good Side

Bo and Sunny ham it up for the cameras, putting on their best faces for America. 

12 of 14 Cheriss May/NurPhoto

Christmas at the White House

Michelle Obama walked Sunny and Bo through the State Dining Room, where they received plenty of attention from the kids gathered to celebrate Christmas at the White House (just look at that little girl running after them). 

13 of 14 Sonya N. Hebert/The White House

Bo The Easter Bunny

Bo clearly loves the camera, standing perfectly still, and posing as the Easter Bunny at the White House Easter Egg Roll. 

14 of 14 Cheriss May/NurPhoto

Sunny and Bo Mega Sized

You know you've made it when the White House creates larger-than-life replicas of you for Christmas. 

