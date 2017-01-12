14 Times the First Dogs Lived Their Best Life

While the Obama family has been taking over our newsfeeds, there are two family members that don't always get the press they deserve: the First Dogs, Sunny and Bo Obama.

President Obama and his family first welcomed Bo into the family in 2009, after receiving the Portuguese Waterdog as a gift from Senator Edward M. Kennedy. Sunny made her way into the family in 2013, joining Bo in the ranks of cutest first dogs ever. Bo has made several public appearances alongside the First Family, joining Michelle Obama in a Q&A during Take Your Child to Work Day. Once Sunny joined the fam, she took her place beside Bo at Christmastime gatherings, the White House Easter Egg Roll, and so much more.

Of all the adorable videos of the pups, our favorite has to be the one of Bo climbing onto his mom's lap during a Christmastime reading at the Children's National Medical Center:

Clearly, he enjoys life in the spotlight!

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's Kalorama Home

Scroll down below to take a look at all the times Sunny and Bo were living their best life in the White House.